Bharti Singh Says She Wants Son To "Work In Coffee Shops, Stores" When He's Older

The comedian also revealed that her mother used clean toilets and worked in other people's houses to survive. She recalled surviving on stale food and even eating food from a garbage bin. She said, “Log aadha apple khaakar kachre mein phenk dete the to mujhe lagta tha ise paap chadhega. Wo dustbin mein phenk dete the to main sochti thi ye nikaal ke wo aadha bacha hissa kaat ke khaa lun.”

Yet, even though life threw lemons at her, she did not lose her sense of humour. She made her classmates laugh in the school garden, and during a national youth festival, she caught the attention of comedian Sudesh Lehri. Sudesh Lehri encouraged her to audition for a comedy show, and Bharti was surprised to be selected. She took her first flight to Mumbai with her mother and has never looked back. She has now established herself as one of India's most popular and highest-paid comedians.

In an earlier interview with IANS,the star standup said that ever since she has become a mother, her bent towards cooking healthy meals has become a priority.

“But ever since I have become a mother, I pay more attention to cooking, as I want my son to eat healthy. If he wants to eat noodles, I would want to make it at home… If my son wants to eat cake and chocolates, I would make it at home,” said Bharti, who got married in 2017.