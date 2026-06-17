<i>Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata</i> Box Office Day 5: Kangana Ranaut's Film Struggles

Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata continues to face a tough run at the box office. The film, directed by Manoj Tapadia, witnessed a slow start and failed to show a major turnaround in its first week.

As per Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 65 lakh on Day 5. With this, the film's India gross collection has reached Rs 6.62 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 5.56 crore so far.

Despite its patriotic theme and emotional storyline, the movie has struggled to pull audiences to theatres, with occupancy levels remaining low.

The coming days will be crucial for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata as it looks to gain some traction through word-of-mouth. However, with weak weekday numbers, the film faces an uphill battle to improve its box office performance.

Set against the backdrop of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata shines a light on the extraordinary courage of the nurses and hospital staff at Cama Hospital, who continued caring for patients even as the terror attack unfolded around them.

Ahead of the film's release, lead actress Kangana Ranaut spoke about the project during a conversation with ANI. Describing the film's central theme, she said, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is an untold tale of heroism from the 26/11 attacks - amid bullets and chaos, nurses helped deliver 20 babies.”

Reflecting on the dedication and selflessness of healthcare workers, Kangana further added, "We see day by day. As I always say, if something happens to you, your family will abandon you. But, even during COVID, we saw that they left wearing a coat, whether they are doctors or not. They don't step back."

Released on June 12, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata stars Kangana Ranaut as Geeta Madhav Gandhare, Girija Oak as Sheetal Revagade, Smita Tambe as Trupti Takle, Esha Dey as Babita Adsule, Prasad Oak as Kedar Thatte and Sayaji Shinde as Inspector Kamble. Amruta Namdev, Priya Berde, Zahid Khan and Aditya Mishra are also part of the project.

The film has been bankrolled by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films, Paramhans Creations, Eunoia Films and Floating Rocks Entertainment.