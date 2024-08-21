Bhagyashree On <i>Maine Pyar Kiya</i> Re-Releasing In Theatres: "Some Classics Are Best Left Untouched"

Advertisement

Bhagyashree On Maine Pyar Kiya Re-Releasing In Theatres: "Some Classics Are Best Left Untouched"

"To think that a whole new generation will experience the magic of Maine Pyar Kiya onscreen is just incredible," said Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree On Maine Pyar Kiya Re-Releasing In Theatres: "Some Classics Are Best Left Untouched"
Image was shared on X.
New Delhi:

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya is all set to  re-release in theatres on its 35th anniversary on August 23. Ahead of the iconic film's theatrical release, Bhagyashree told News18 that she's ‘beyond thrilled' with the anticipation of how the film will impact today's generation. She said, "To think that a whole new generation will experience the magic of Maine Pyar Kiya onscreen is just incredible! It's a timeless love story and to have it connect with young hearts today is like watching the film come alive again. I'm eager to see how Gen-Z resonates with the pure, simple romance we portrayed.”

Recalling the buzz srrounding the film when it had released, she remarked, “It was life-changing for me in every sense. Personally, it made me a household name, and professionally, it opened up doors I never imagined. But more than that, the film gave me an emotional connection with audiences that is still alive today. It's rare for an actor to have that and I feel truly blessed.”

She continued, “I think some stories are timeless and Maine Pyar Kiya is one of them. However, there's also something sacred about the original. It represents an era and a kind of love story that is unique to that time. While it would be exciting to see how a modern version would look, I personally feel that the magic of the original should remain untouched. Some classics are best left as they are.”

Maine Pyar Kiya marked Bhagyashree's Bollywood debut film. 

