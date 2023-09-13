BFFs Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor Step Out For A Lunch Date. See Pics

BFFs Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya pictured together in Mumbai.

Childhood friends Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor stepped out in their casual best for a lunch date in a cafe in Mumbai's Bandra. The BFFs were pictured by the paparazzi as they were exiting the venue. While Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan looked vibrant in their summer dresses, Ananya Panday opted for an all-black chic outfit for her weekday lunch outing. The girl gang, who have been inseparable since they were little, are often found hanging out with each other on several occasions. Last month, Shanaya and Suhana attended the screening of their BFF Ananya Panday's latest release Dream Girl 2.

Coming back to their lunch date, see how the girls dressed up:

This is how Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan, acting as Ananya's cheer squad attended the screening of Dream Girl 2:

The outing comes a day after Ananya Panday celebrated her film Dream Girl 2's box office success. On the occasion of the film entering the 100 crore club at the domestic box office amid Gadar 2 and Jawan waves, the makers of the film hosted a grand party on Tuesday evening in Mumbai. The lead cast of the movie Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday were spotted at the party and so was Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in the first instalment of the movie Dream Girl.

See how Ananya and Ayushmann attended the success bash:

Coming to Suhana Khan, the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan was named as one of the four new brand ambassadors of the cosmetic giant Maybelline, alongside singer-entrepreneur Ananya Birla, supermodel and cop Eksha Kerung and badminton champion PV Sindhu. She will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, alongside Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.