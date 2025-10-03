Weekend Binge: After <i>Kantara</i> Vs <i>Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari</i> Showdown, Revisiting Top 5 Dussehra Box Office Clashes

The Dussehra box office clash between the two most anticipated films, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1, is generating a lot of buzz. With both films' first-day shows being sold out, the competition has intensified. While Kantara Chapter 1 dominates at the box office numbers, it is still too early to predict which film will emerge as the ultimate winner.

Over the years, several major films have clashed in theatres around Dussehra, each leaving its mark in terms of screen counts, earnings and critical reception. Let's take a look at 5 Dussehra box office clashes in Indian cinema and what made each showdown special.

1. Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (Prime Video) vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa (Netflix) - 2007

Rani Mukerji starrer Laaga Chunari Mein Daag and Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa were both released on October 12, 2007. They differed significantly in genre, story, and box office performance. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a commercial success, while Laaga Chunari Mein Daag received a lacklustre response. Rani's film, made on a modest budget of Rs 15 crore, earned around Rs 17.3 crore in India. By comparison, Bhool Bhulaiyaa earned Rs 49.11 crore on a Rs 32 crore budget, reported Sacnilk.

2. Do Knot Disturb (Prime Video) vs Wake Up Sid (Prime Video) - 2009

Wake Up Sid outperformed Do Knot Disturb in terms of momentum. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer minted Rs 27.74 crore during its theatrical run. Despite a good initial opening weekend, Do Knot Disturb's collections fell flat quickly, making only Rs 16.67 crore on a budget of approximately Rs 30 crore, reported Box Office India.

3. Secret Superstar (YouTube) vs Golmaal Again (Prime Video) - 2017

Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again clashed between a content-driven drama and a mass-appealing commercial comedy. Secret Superstar was made on a very modest budget of Rs 15 crore but earned Rs 912.75 crore worldwide. Golmaal Again also performed well, earning Rs 205.69 crore.

4. Badhaai Ho (JioHotstar) vs Namaste England (ZEE5) - 2018

Made on a budget of Rs 23 crore, Badhaai Ho was a critical and commercial success. It earned Rs 137.31 crore in India. Namaste England, released on the same day, was a commercial failure. The film, made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, earned only Rs 9 crore domestically.

5. Vettaiyan vs Jigra (2024) - Prime Video and Netflix

While Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan dominated Alia Bhatt's Jigra at the box office, it ended its theatrical run as a major financial disappointment. According to ETimes, Vettaiyan was made on a large budget of approximately Rs 300 crore and earned only Rs 146.81 crore domestically.

According to GQ India, Jigra was made on a budget of Rs 90 crore and earned Rs 31.98 crore in India.

Catch up on all these movies this weekend and enjoy a binge-worthy marathon.