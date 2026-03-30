Bengali Actor Rahul Banerjee's Video From Shoot At Talsari Beach Goes Viral After His Death. Watch

Popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee died by drowning at Talsari Beach—near the Odisha-West Bengal border—while shooting for the Bengali daily soap Bhole Baba Par Karega on March 29. While the exact sequence of events leading to the actor's tragic and sudden death remains unclear, Talsari Marine Police said they had not been informed about the shoot, nor had permission been taken.

A video from the beach where the shooting took place has emerged online after the actor's death. In the video, Rahul Banerjee is seen surrounded by the crew on the beach. Co-actor Shweta Mishra, clad in a pink saree, is also spotted in the video.

The video shows shooting in full swing as the crew instructs people on the spot.

Bengali Actor Rahul Banerjee's Video From Shoot Goes Viral After His Death#RahulBanerjee pic.twitter.com/id2IKZsisO — NDTV (@ndtv) March 30, 2026

"He died while undergoing treatment at Digha Hospital. An unnatural death case has been registered, and an autopsy will now be conducted there," Talsari Marine Police told NDTV.

Initial reports from yesterday indicated that the actor was rushed to Digha Sub-Divisional Hospital, about 10-12 km from Talsari Beach after he was pulled out of the water. He was declared dead on arrival around 6:10 pm by doctors.

Wife Shares First Statement

Actor Priyanka Sarkar visited Rahul's mother late last night at their South Kolkata home. She shared a statement on Instagram, requesting privacy and space amid the distress and profound grief.

She wrote: "This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy. There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together. We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace. Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time."

Banerjee was a familiar face in Bengali cinema and television. He made a blockbuster debut with the 2008 film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, paired opposite his real-life wife, Priyanka Sarkar. He later featured mostly in supporting roles in films such as Zulfiqar (2016), Byomkesh Gotro (2018), Biday Byomkesh (2018), and The Academy of Fine Arts (2025).

He had an illustrious television career with hits like Tumi Asbe Bole, Laalkuthi, and Desher Maati, among others. He was last seen in the Hoichoi series Thakurmar Jhuli.