<i>Bengal Files</i> Makers Accuse State Government Of Blocking Film, Say They're "Getting Threats Day And Night"

The makers of The Bengal Files held a press conference on Thursday evening during the film's premiere, alleging that the West Bengal government is deliberately preventing its release in the state. The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Pallavi Joshi and Abhishek Agarwal, is set to release worldwide on Friday, except in West Bengal and a few countries.

Producer-actor Pallavi Joshi claimed that theatre owners in Bengal were being "threatened by the police" and warned of "serious consequences" if they screened the film. "We have appealed to the President as well. As a woman, I have written to her personally, seeking a smooth release for our film," she said.

Director Vivek Agnihotri accused the state government of engaging in "hooliganism" by informally blocking the release. "Three of the biggest newspapers in Kolkata have refused to even publish our listing ads. Apart from West Bengal, the film is not releasing in four countries - UAE, Mauritius, Singapore, and Malaysia - all Islamic nations. It is shameful that Bengal is now the fifth on that list," he said.

Agnihotri added that while the team was considering legal action, the lack of an official order complicated the matter. "The government has not given anything in writing. Everything is unofficial, which is a very smart tactic. We are planning to file a writ petition, but will decide based on what happens tomorrow," he told the media.

The director also claimed that his family had been receiving "threats day and night," along with multiple FIRs being filed in different cities. "We, the producers of this film, appeal to the Prime Minister, the President, and the Home Minister to intervene, because this hooliganism must stop," he said.

Co-producer Abhishek Agarwal echoed the sentiment, adding that the pressure and intimidation were not just hurting the film's prospects but also setting a dangerous precedent for artistic freedom in India.

The Bengal Files, starring Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Anupam Kher, is scheduled to release across India and globally on Friday, barring the regions where its screening has been restricted.

