Being Rakul Preet Singh For A Day Comes With This Work Out Routine. Up For It?

Rakul Preet Singh takes her fitness very seriously. The actress' fitness routines can veer from yoga sessions to hardcore workout. The actress posted a video of her "full body workout" and it is definitely not for everyone. Her work out session comprises Pulldown row, battle rope, one arm kettlebell swing, sprinting, crunches, squats, chest press, burpees, Russian twists, kickboxing and more. Phew! Told you, it isn't for everyone. Posting the video on her profile, the actress wrote: "Workout because you love your body, not because you hate it." She added the hashtag #fullbodyworkout to her post.

Rakul Preet Singh, a former model, made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan in 2014. She also starred in Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Rakul Preet also featured in De De Pyaar De, with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. She was also a part of Marjaavaan, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Besides Bollywood, the actress has also starred in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films. She played the role of late actress Sridevi in the NTR biopic titled Kathanayakudu.

The actress was last seen in Netflix's Sardar Ka Grandson. The film starred Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. It also featured John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Rakul Preet Singh signed Mayday last year. The actress will play the role of a pilot in the thriller-drama, which will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan. She will also star in Doctor G, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.