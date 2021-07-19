Doctor G First Look: Presenting Ayushmann Khurrana As Dr Uday Gupta

Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ayushmannk)

For all those who were waiting to see Ayushmann Khurrana's first look from his work-in-progress film Doctor G, it's finally here. On Monday, Ayushmann Khurrana surprised his fans by sharing the first look poster of Doctor G and within minutes, the Internet went into a meltdown. In the poster, the 36-year-old actor can be seen sporting a lab coat and holding a gynaecology book. With a pair of specs and a stethoscope in his coat's pocket, Ayushmann looks perfect as Dr Uday Gupta. Sharing his first look from the film, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: "Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! #DoctorGFirstLook."

Take a look:

Doctor G is a campus comedy-drama that also stars Rakul Preet Singh. The film, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, marks Ayushmann's first project with Rakul. It is backed by production house Junglee Pictures. This is Ayushmann's third project with the production house after the 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi and the 2018 film Badhaai Ho.

Ayushmann Khurrana started shooting for Doctor G a couple of days ago. Sharing a photo of himself from the set wearing a face mask, the actor wrote: "Day 1 #DoctorG. This is the third film I'll be shooting in the pandemic. But summers will be tough. One of the best scripts I've ever read. Too excited to collaborate with Anubhuti Kashyap, Rakul Preet Singh and Junglee Pictures."

In December last year, Ayushmann announced his new film Doctor G with this post:

Ayushmann is the star of films like AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Article 15, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Bareilly Ki Barfi.