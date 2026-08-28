'Begging Me To Leave Jacqueline': Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Letter To Nora Fatehi Surfaces

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's handwritten letter addressed to actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has been doing the rounds on social media. The letter comes days after Nora opened up about the emotional trauma she faced after being linked to Sukesh in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

In the letter, Sukesh claims that he gave Nora crores of rupees to help her purchase a house in Casablanca, Morocco. He also challenged her to release their alleged conversations from that period.

Sukesh further referred to purported WhatsApp conversations involving luxury gifts. He claimed that Nora was aware of his identity and influence and allegedly discussed luxury items including Birkins, BMWs and a Range Rover with him.

The letter also refers to an alleged conversation about a Range Rover, with Sukesh claiming that Nora described it as a "cute statement car."

Sukesh went on to make allegations about Nora's equation with him and his relationship with actor Jacqueline Fernandez. He claimed that Nora was jealous of his relationship with Jacqueline and repeatedly contacted him.

"You used to bombard my phone with up to 10 calls a day begging me to leave Jacqueline and brain washing me to fully finance your lifestyle," he wrote.

Sukesh further alleged that Nora wanted him to end his relationship with Jacqueline and claimed that she wanted him to finance her lifestyle.

Towards the end of the letter, Sukesh issued a warning to Nora, writing, "Do not provoke me." He also threatened to release what he described as the "remaining proof" of his claims.

He further claimed that no amount of public relations could protect Nora's reputation if he decided to make the alleged evidence public.

The letter comes amid renewed attention on Nora's past association with Sukesh, who is an accused in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Sukesh has previously made several allegations involving celebrities in connection with the case.

Nora Fatehi has previously denied wrongdoing and has maintained that she was a victim in the matter.

The handwritten letter has been verified by NDTV as authentic. However, the allegations and claims made by Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the letter have not been independently verified by NDTV.