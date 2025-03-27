Before <i>Sikandar</i> Roars, Here Are Salman Khan's Top 5 Blockbuster Openings

Salman Khan fans, mark your calendars – March 30 is going to be massive. Sikandar is all set to hit the big screens, and the buzz is off the charts. Featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, this action-packed entertainer is already making waves with its advance booking collections.

With the numbers climbing fast, Sikandar looks poised for a killer opening at the box office. Ahead of the big release, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped a list of Salman's biggest openers.

No surprises here – Tiger 3 sits at the top, followed by Bharat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

In his post, Taran Adarsh wrote, “SALMAN KHAN'S TOP 5 OPENERS – 'TIGER 3' TOPS – ALL EYES ON 'SIKANDAR'… #Tiger3 – released on #Diwali 2023 – is #SalmanKhan's biggest opener to date... The big question is: will #Sikandar emerge the biggest opener of his career? Interestingly, like #Tiger3, #Sikandar is also set for a Sunday release.”

Mentioning the figures, he added, “2023: #Tiger3 ₹ 43 cr / #Diwali, 2019: #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr / #Eid, 2015: #PRDP ₹ 40.35 cr / #Diwali, 2016: #Sultan ₹ 36.54 cr / #Eid, 2017: #TigerZindaHai ₹ 34.10 cr / #Christmas.”

Interestingly, like #Tiger3, #Sikandar is also set… pic.twitter.com/GaROeMaAxk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2025

The real question now: Can Sikandar shake up the rankings and claim its spot among Salman's biggest hits? Only time will tell.

Sikandar has been directed by AR Murugadoss. Talking about what makes the project special, the director said, "It will be a significant film in Salman sir's career. It's not just an Eid entertainer—it has a mix of action, emotions, and mass appeal that will connect with audiences of all backgrounds. We've made a film that everyone, from hardcore Salman fans to family audiences, will enjoy."

In addition to Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi in key roles.

The movie has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.