<i>Sikandar</i>: "Cannot Do Anything, It's Galaxy To Shoot And Back," Salman Khan On His High Security Amidst Film Promotions

Salman Khan is back with another big Eid release, Sikandar. He will share screen space for the first time with Rashmika Mandanna, and fans are mighty excited to witness it.

A R Murugadoss of Ghajini fame has directed the film, and he promises it to be a big family entertainer with all the elements of action and emotions, befitting of grand commercial cinema..

Salman Khan's life has been a matter of concern since April 14, 2024, when gunshots were fired at his Bandra residence. It was later revealed that the attack was attempted by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Salman Khan has been on the radar of the Bishnoi gang ever since the blackbuck poaching case, and his life has been repeatedly threatened. Because of this, the actor is accompanied with high security everywhere he goes.

At a press meet in Mumbai yesterday, for the promotions of Sikandar, the actor responded to how the extensive security detailing might be cramping his style.

The actor responded, "No, it's not when I'm with the press. It's when I'm without the press, that cramps my style. No, obviously not. I cannot do anything. It's from my residence Galaxy to shoot, and then back home after the shoot. No detours."

Baba Siddique's sudden death on October 12, 2024, also led to the conclusion that the politician was attacked because of his close friendship with Salman Khan.

The actor has been taking every precaution for his and his family's safety.

His film Sikandar is releasing in theatres, tomorrow, March 28, 2025.

