Becoming Mom Gave Sunidhi Chauhan Chance To Take A Break In 3 Decades Of Working

Sunidhi Chauhan with her baby son Tegh (courtesy sunidhichauhan5)

Highlights Sunidhi welcomed baby son Tegh in January Sunidhi returned to work as a judge on a music reality show Sunidhi joined work in July

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan entered a new phase of her life in this year - she welcomed baby boy Tegh in January and returned to work in July as a judge on singing reality show Dil Hai Hindustani 2. As much as she's thrilled to be back Sunidhi confessed in an interview to mid-day, that she also really enjoyed her maternity break. Sunidhi also told mid-day that she wished the break lasted longer. "This was my first genuine break in 34 years of my life. I have been singing and performing since childhood. I enjoyed this phase of not working. I wondered why it got over soon," mid-day quoted Sunidhi Chauhan as saying.



Sunidhi Chauhan currently appears as one of the judges on Dil Hai Hindustani 2 and joining her on the panel are Pritam and rapper Badshah. Mukti Mohan and Raghav Juyal are the hosts of the show, which premiered on July 7. Before her she went on the maternity break, Sunidhi made an appearance in Kangana Ranaut's 2017 film Rangoon in the song Bloody Hell. Months after that, she spoke to IANS in an interview and shared her career plans after the baby's arrival: "Every girl in the world goes through this and I am one of them. I have to balance both. There is going to be a new life in my life and it will be equally or more important than anything else. I do know that my first and last love is my singing, the gift God gave to me. So, I will take care of both and just make sure I am at peace with myself."



Sunidhi Chauhan married music composer Hitesh Sonik in 2012 and Tegh is the couple's first child together.



Good to have you back, Sunidhi Chauhan!



