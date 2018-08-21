Batti Gul Meter Chalu Song Dekhte Dekhte: Grieving Shahid Kapoor Gets Nostalgic To Reinvented Nusrat Tune

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from the song (Courtesy YouTube)

The new song from upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu called Dekhte Dekhte will surely soothe your achy breaky heart. Dekhte Dekhte is the reworked version of Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's popular Sufi track Sochta Hoon Ke. The song features a heartbroken Shahid, who is reminiscing about the happier times spent with his love (Shraddha). After the death of the character played by Divyendu Sharma, the duo are not on talking terms with each other. The new version has been sung by Atif Aslam and Rochak Kohli has recomposed the music for the song. The video is interspersed with visuals of Uttarakhand, where a part of the film has been shot. Earlier, the makers of the film had released the song Gold Tamba.

Watch the new song from Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Shahid Kapoor also shared part of the video on his Instagram timeline and wrote: "What a beautiful rendition by Atif Aslam. Listening to it on loop!

In Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shahid Kapoor fights against the issue of power thefts, after his friend commits suicide unable to pay the huge electricity bill levied on him. Speaking about the film, Shahid Kapoor in an interview to IANS said: "I don't think this film isn't a mainstream film. I think it's an extremely mainstream film. I think issues don't make a film non-mainstream. It's the take on the issue, which makes a film non-mainstream. If this film had some serious title then this film's tonality would have been different and its reach would have been slightly limited."

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and Bhushan Kumar produces it. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Sameer Soni. Batti Gul Meter Chalu will hit the theatres on September 21.