Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office Collection Day 4: Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor's Film Scores Rs 26 Crore

A still from Batti Gul Meter Chalu (courtesy taranadarsh)

Batti Gul Meter Chalu completed its first stay at the theatres on a weekday and has added Rs 3 crore to the total collections, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Batti Gul Meter Chalu now records a box office score of Rs 26.42 crore and counting. In his box office progress report for Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Mr Adarsh detailed the film's ticket sales so far and wrote: "Batti Gul Meter Chalu Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr, Mon 3.16 cr. Total: Rs 26.42 cr. India biz." The film, which addresses the issue of power theft in the state of Uttarakhand, made the highest single-day score on Sunday with almost Rs 9 crore.

However, it's not surprising that Batti Gul Meter Chalu's numbers dipped on Monday because its in parity with the trend that's witnessed in the case of new releases.

On Monday, Taran Adarsh Instagrammed to say that Batti Gul Meter Chalu did improve its box office figures over the weekend but not by a significantly noticeable margin. He also pointed out that footfalls at the theatres were affected because of Sunday's India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match. "Weekdays are crucial," he had added.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is Shahid Kapoor's first release after the controversial "Padmaavat." Batti Gul Meter Chalu In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee mentioned that Shahid's performance was the highlight of the film: "Lead actor Shahid Kapoor, working within a screenplay that is undercooked and confused, tries his very best to make the best of a bad deal."

Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which clashed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto, joined previous releases such as Manmarziyaan and Stree at the theatres, both of which have consistent with their ticket sales.