Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid And Shraddha Kapoor's Film Affected By India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash

A still from Batti Gul Meter Chalu (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights The film recorded an opening collection of Rs 6.76 crore It made almost Rs 8 crore on Saturday The film collected Rs 8.54 crore on Sunday

Batti Gul Meter Chaludid pick up pace at the box office over the weekend but not by a remarkable margin, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, Batti Gul Meter Chalu opened to make a score of Rs 6.76 crore on Friday, almost Rs 8 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.54 crore on Sunday. According to Mr Adarsh, the film's Sunday collections appear to have been marred by the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash. On Sunday, Pakistan lost to India by 9 wickets in a thrilling match. Batti Gul Meter Chalu currently records a score of Rs 23 crore and counting on crucial weekdays.

In his progress report for the new release, this is what Mr Adarsh wrote: "Batti Gul Meter Chalu did grow over the weekend, but the jump in biz wasn't substantial enough... Biz on Day 3 was affected due to the crucial cricket match, but the trending is dull... Weekdays are crucial... Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr. Total: Rs 23.26 cr. India biz."

#BattiGulMeterChalu did grow over the weekend, but the jump in biz wasn't substantial enough... Biz on Day 3 was affected due to the crucial cricket match, but the trending is dull... Weekdays are crucial... Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr. Total: Rs 23.26 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2018

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film also includes actors such as Yami Gautam, Divyendu Sharma, Farida Jalal, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sudhir Pandey in pivotal roles and addresses the prevailing issue of power theft in Uttarakhand and centres on one man's fight against injustice. Batti Gul Meter Chalu In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee pointed out Shahid's performance as the highlight of the movie: "Lead actor Shahid Kapoor, working within a screenplay that is undercooked and confused, tries his very best to make the best of a bad deal."

Batti Gul Meter Chalu clashed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto at the box office while it joined previous releases such as Manmarziyaan and Stree at the theatres, which continue to receive audience footfalls.

#Manmarziyaan crashes in Weekend 2... Decline in Weekend 2: 77.46%... [Week 2] Fri 81 lakhs, Sat 1.22 cr, Sun 1.20 cr. Total: Rs 24.63 cr. India biz.#Manmarziyaan biz at a glance...

Week 1: Rs 21.40 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 3.23 cr

Total: ₹ 24.63 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2018

#Stree biz at a glance...

Week 1: Rs 60.39 cr

Week 2: Rs 35.14 cr

Week 3: Rs 17.14 cr

Weekend 4: Rs 6.42 cr

Total: Rs 119.09 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2018

Have you watched Batti Gul Meter Chalu yet?