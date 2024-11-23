Bassist Mohini Dey On Those Link-Up Rumours With AR Rahman: "Respect My Privacy"

Indian bass player Mohini Dey and her husband, composer Mark Hartsuch made headlines with their separation news on November 19. The news came hours after AR Rahman said that he and his wife Saira Banu announced their divorce after nearly three decades of marriage. FYI: Mohini Dey performs with AR Rahman's band. She has performed with AR Rahman in over 40 shows worldwide and released her self-titled debut album in August 2023.

After the news started making rounds on social media, speculations were rife that the two announcements were connected. Now, Mohini has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories addressing the issue of her link-up rumours without taking any name. Mohini Dey wrote, “I have been getting a humungous amount of requests for interviews and I know exactly what it is about so, I have to respectfully turn each one down because I am not interested in fuelling into ABSOLUTE BS. I believe my energy is not worth spending on RUMOURS. Kindly, respect my privacy.”

Mohini Dey's note came a day after AR Rahman's son AR Ameen broke his silence on the rumours and firmly denied any link between his father and Mojhini. "My father is a legend, not just for his incredible contributions, but for the values, respect, and love he has earned over the years. It's disheartening to see false and baseless rumours being spread. Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone's life and legacy. Please refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. Let's honour and preserve his dignity and the incredible impact he has had on all of us," he wrote on Instagram Stories.

Mohini Dey and Mark Hartsuch announced their separation through a joint Instagram post. In their statement, the former couple thanked everyone for the support they had received and asked their followers for some privacy. "The big thing we want to wish is love to everyone out there in the world. We appreciate your support in all of the ways you have given it to us. Please honour the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgments,” read the note.

Meanwhile, AR Rahman penned a long note on X (formerly Twitter) addressing his divorce from Saira Banu. He wrote, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

Mohini Dey is not only a star bassist but she is also a member of Gaan Bangla's Wind of Change.