Barun Sobti And Mona Singh Team Up For A Fresh Case In <i>Kohrra 2</i> Streaming From February 11

The makers of Kohrra announced on Tuesday that the series' second season will stream from February 11. In this new chapter, Barun Sobti's Amarpal Garundi will report to a formidable new commanding officer, Dhanwant Kaur, played by Mona Singh.

Leaving Jagrana behind, Assistant Sub-Inspector Garundi is now posted to Dalerpura Police Station. Different as he and Dhanwant may seem, both share the same passion to throw themselves into a case - even as the walls they've built to escape their pasts crumble right before their eyes.

Showrunner and director Sudip Sharma shares, “It's quite exciting to be back. Season 1 allowed us to explore quieter tensions between people, between past and present. This season as well, we've tried to bring forth as authentic a portrayal of Punjab as possible, with the characters rooted in a universal reality we've seen play out across the country.”

Sharma added, “The show is an emotional roller-coaster. Barun and Mona have done a fantastic job, and I can't wait for people to see it for themselves.”

Tanya Bami - Series Head, Netflix India adds, “Kohrra is our cult classic which won many awards, love and accolades from audiences and critics. What makes it unique is its honest simplicity, the unassuming backgrounds that expose deep layers of complexity as the fog lifts episode on episode.”

“Set in a new city against the backdrop of a new crime and new partnership, S02 is even more riveting. I completely credit the expert craftsmanship of Sudip Sharma, who is not only the creator & showrunner, but is also making his directorial debut with Season 2. For all crime fans, this is an unmissable crime drama thriller.”

Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma, Season 2 brings a fresh case and a new pairing, rooted once again in Punjab's bleak, wintry terrain where silence often speaks louder than a confession.

A Film Squad Production in Association with Act Three, produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani, Season 2 also marks an important creative evolution for the series.

