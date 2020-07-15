Bareilly Ki Barfi: Remember Rajkummar Rao's Pritam Vidrohi? This Was His First Look Test

Rajkummar Rao shared this picture. (Image courtesy: rajkummarrao)

Actor Rajkummar Rao shared an appreciation post for his Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari for bringing the character of Pritam Vidrohi onscreen. "None of us knew Pritam Vidrohi would get so much love from you guys," Rajkummar Rao wrote and he shared pictures of his first look test for the character. Rajkummar shared a split image showing the two shades of the character - the docile salesman Pritam Vidrohi on the left and the headstrong Pritam Vidrohi (created by his friend Chirag, played by Ayushmann Khurrana) on the right. "Hello... First look test for Bareilly Ki Barfi. #PritamVidrohi. Thank you, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari for sharing this," he wrote.

Check out Rajkummar Rao's post:

In the film, Rajkummar Rao played Pritam Vidrohi, who lived a simple life before Chirag (Ayushmann Khurrana) entered his life and asked him to meet Bitti (Kriti Sanon). Bitti thinks Vidrohi is the author of the book Bareily Ki Barfi and she's smitten by him. Chirag, who wrote the book under the pen name of Pritam Vidrohi, is in love with Bitti and wants the real Vidrohi to make sure that Bitti detests him.

Bareily Ki Barfi was received well by the critics and it was a sleeper hit at the box office.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao was last seen onscreen in 2019 film Made in China while he also appeared in Netflix movie Shimla Mirch. His upcoming project is Ludo co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

His work-in-progress projects are Roohiafza with Janhvi Kapoor and Chhalaang.