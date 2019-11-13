Bala Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Is An 'Unstoppable' Force At Rs 61 Crore

Bala Box Office: Ayushmanna and Bhumi in a poster (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights Bala has scored over Rs 9 crore on Tuesday Holiday on Tuesday fetched improved numbers on Tuesday "Bala is unstoppable on Day 5," wrote Taran Adarsh

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Bala is an "unstoppable" force at the box office, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In five days, Bala has raked in a score of Rs 61 crore and is looking forward to touch Rs 75 crore by the end of this week, tweeted Mr Adarsh. Bala witnessed more footfall on Tuesday than on Monday because of the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday. Bala recorded a sum of Rs 9 crore on Tuesday, which is an escalation from Monday's Rs 8 crore. Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Bala is unstoppable on Day 5 [Tue], aided by the holiday [Guru Nanak Jayanti]... Eyes Rs 75 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr. Total: Rs 61.73 cr. India biz... Director Amar Kaushik's second solid hit (after) Stree."

#Bala is unstoppable on Day 5 [Tue], aided by the holiday [#GuruNanakJayanti]... Eyes Rs 75 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr. Total: Rs 61.73 cr. #India biz... Director Amar Kaushik's second solid Hit [#Stree]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2019

Meanwhile, the producers of Bala - Maddock Films - celebrated the film's box office success with this tweet: "It's a Wow Wednesday indeed! Cause this one has stirred up a lot of emotions in all! Bala stands strong and unshakeable at the box office!"

Earlier, Ayushmann had thanked viewers for making Bala a success: "Aaj yeh film meri nahi hai. Aapki hai. Yeh kahaani sirf Bala ki nahi hai. Un sabhi Bala jaise sadak pe chalte logon ki hai joh khud ki talaash mein hain. Pyaar ke liye shukriya," he posted a day after Bala's release and added in another: "Bala ki tasveer aapne banaayi. Bala ki taqdeer aapne banaayi."

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala is a hilarious take on the issue of premature balding with Ayushmann playing the protagonist. Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam are his co-stars in the movie.

