Bala Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film's 'Remarkable' Score Is Rs 52 Crore

Highlights 'Bala' scored over Rs 8 crore on its first Monday 'Bala' now currently stands at a total of Rs 52.21 crore "Remarkable hold on Day 4," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Bala continues its impressive box office run with Rs 52 crore. Ayushmann's new release has shown a "remarkable" performance at the box office on Monday with over Rs 8 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. As Bala entered the week on Monday, the numbers may have dipped from double digits to single but the film still "trended better" than Ayushmann's previous release Dream Girl. Monday's score has pushed the total box office collection of Bala to Rs 52 crore for four days. "Bala crosses Rs 50 cr... Remarkable hold on Day 4... Trends better than Ayushmann's last hit Dream Girl [Day 4: Rs 7.43 cr]... Holiday on Day 5 [Guru Nanak Jayanti] should only boost biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr. Total: Rs 52.21 cr. India biz," tweeted Mr Adarsh:

Bala's opening day performance on Friday was better than Ayushmann's previous releases like Dream Girl and Badhaai Ho.

The 35-year-old actor has been celebrating Bala's box office success by thanking the audiences in his social media posts. "Aaj yeh film meri nahi hai. Aapki hai. Yeh kahaani sirf #Bala ki nahi hai. Un sabhi Bala jaise sadak pe chalte logon ki hai joh khud ki talaash mein hain. Pyaar ke liye shukriya," he posted a day after Bala's release and added in another: "Bala ki tasveer aapne banaayi. Bala ki taqdeer aapne banaayi."

Bala, directed by Amar Kaushik, which opened to positive reviews on Friday, has been accused of plagiarism by several filmmakers. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Bala is undoubtedly Ayushmann Khurrana's film. But Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam play second fiddle with such aplomb that they are never put in the shade."

