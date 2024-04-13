Baisakhi 2024: Diljit Dosanjh Shares Post From His Gurudwara Visit

Diljit Dosanjh in a still from the video. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh managed to scoop some time out of his busy schedule and he visited a Gurudwara in Mumbai. The actor posted the video on Baisakhi and he simply captioned the post, "Vaisakhi Dian Sari Sangat Nu Lakh Lakh Mubarkan. In the video, the singer-actor shared a glimpse of his visit to a Gurudwara in Mumbai. Diljit was dressed in his festive best in a white kurta pyjama set. On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh has had a stellar year. His film Amar Singh Chamkila released on Netflix on April 12 and it opened to stellar reviews. He also starred in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Check out Diljit Dosanjh's post here:

Diljit Dosanjh shared a video from the screening of his film Amar Singh Chamkila along with his co-star Parineeti Chopra, the film's director Imtiaz Ali and the composer of the film AR Rahman. The video also features Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri. "A glorious night full of love and warmth for Chamkila's legendary life," the video was captioned.

The singer-actor performed twice at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 in California last year. Diljit Dosanjh became a household name after he sang songs like Proper Patola, Do You Know and Patiala Peg among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films. His other big hits include Lover and Vibe. Diljit has also starred in Bollywood films like Phillauri, Soorma, Welcome To New York,Arjun Patiala, Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, Good Newwz among others.