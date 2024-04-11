Triptii Dimri, Kartik Aaryan Lead Celeb Roll Call At Amar Singh Chamkila Screening

Triptii Dimri, Kartik Aaryan at Chamkila screening

A day ahead of the digital release of Amar Singh Chamkila, its makers held a special screening in Mumbai, which was attended by many celebs from the film fraternity. The film's lead pair Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, who play Punjabi folk singers Chamkila and Amarjot were also present at the screening and were seen posing with their director Imtiaz Ali. Diljit and Parineeti looked lovey as they were seen twinning in black outfits. Take a look at some pictures from the night:

Other stars attending the Screening included Kartik Aaryan and Animal star Triptii Dimri. For the unversed, Kartik and Triptii will soon be collaborating for upcoming horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Others stars marking their presence at the screening included musical maestro AR Rahman, Madgaon Express star Avinash Tiwary, Taha Shah, who will bext be seen in Heeramandi, Wamiqa Gabbi among others.

Meanwhile, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who will be seen in the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, talked about his upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila and shared that he used to think that because he is from Punjab, he would understand Chamkila better. However, Diljit said that he “completely surrendered” to filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's vision.

Diljit Dosanjh said: “I used to think that because I am from Punjab, I would understand Chamkila better. But after I met Imtiaz, I completely surrendered to him.”

"The way he stood, the way he spoke, the way he would react, and even the way he would think, Imtiaz had it all figured out because of his extensive research and homework that he had done on Chamkila,” he added.

The film is set to release on Netflix on April 12.