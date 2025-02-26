<i>Baghban</i> Actor Aman Verma And Vandana Lalwani Headed For A Divorce: Report

Popular television and film actor Aman Verma and Vandana Lalwani headed for a divorce after 9 years of marriage, as per a Times Of India Report. The report suggests, the couple have already initiated the divorce proceedings.

"There have been issues between them for a while now. Despite their efforts to resolve their differences, things didn't improve. They even planned to start a family, but their differences became too deep to reconcile. It was Vandana who decided to file for divorce,” said a source close to the couple to The Times Of India.

When the portal contacted Aman Verma to comment on the report, he said, “No comment. Anything I need to say will be communicated through my lawyer at the appropriate time”. Vandana also refrained from commenting on the matter.

Aman and Vandana first met in 2014 during the shoot of Hum Ne Li Hai – Shapath. They got engaged in 2015 and one year later they got married.

Earlier in an interview with The Times Of India, Aman Verma talked about his married life. He said, “Marriage has changed me as a person. I am calmer and do not see any situation with the aggression that I used to before. Also, for me, marriage was a big step because I lived alone for many years and had decided that if I do get married, it will only be when I find the right person. It has been six years now and I have no complaints, I am enjoying life with Vandana. Earlier, I had set patterns about living life, but now I am more flexible and believe that there are many ways to solve a situation.”

Aman Verma is popular for his work in serials like Rishtey, C.I.D., Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani.

He has an illustrious career in films. He worked in films like Baghban, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, Baabul, Janani, to name a few.