BAFTA 2023: All Quiet On The Western Front Leads Nominations - Full List Here

A still from All Quiet On The Western Front.(courtesy: YouTube)

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) announced the nominations list for this year's awards on Thursday evening. Actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh revealed the nominations list. The Netflix war drama All Quiet on the Western Front leads the pack with a total of 14 nominations. The Banshees Of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once received 10 nominations each. The 76th British Academy Film Awards will take place on 19 February. The BAFTAs will be hosted by Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond.

Here's the list of nominees:

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tar

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Best Director

Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook - Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field - Tar

Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King

Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett - Tar

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler - Till

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading Actor

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Daryl Mccormack - Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees Of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon - Triangle Of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Carey Mulligan - She Said

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees Of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch - All Quiet On The Western Front

Micheal Ward - Empire Of Light

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Aftersun - Charlotte Wells (Writer/director)

Blue Jean - Georgia Oakley (Writer/director), Helen Sifre (Producer)

Electric Malady - Marie Lidn (Director)

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande - Katy Brand (Writer)

Rebellion - Maia Kenworthy (Director)

Best Film Not In The English Language

All Quiet On The Western Front - Edward Berger, Malte Grunert

Argentina, 1985 - Santiago Mitre, Producer(S) Tbc

Corsage - Marie Kreutzer

Decision To Leave - Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok

The Quiet Girl - Colm Bairead, Cleona Ni Chrualaoi

Best Documentary

All That Breathes - Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed- Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

Fire Of Love - Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman

Moonage Daydream - Brett Morgan

Navalny - Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae

Best Animated Film

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On - Dean Fleisher Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish - Joel Crawford, Mark Swift

Turning Red - Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees Of Inisherin - Martin Mcdonagh

Everything Everywhere All At Once - Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans - Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

Tar - Todd Field

Triangle Of Sadness - Ruben Ostlund

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet On The Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Living - Kazuo Ishiguro

The Quiet Girl - Colm Bairead

She Said - Rebecca Lenkiewicz

The Whale - Samuel D. Hunter

Original Score

All Quiet On The Western Front - Volker Bertelmann

Babylon - Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees Of Inisherin - Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All At Once - Son Lux

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio - Alexandre Desplat

Best Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front - James Friend

The Batman - Greig Fraser

Elvis - Mandy Walker

Empire Of Light - Roger Deakins

Top Gun: Maverick - Claudio Miranda

Best Editing

All Quiet On The Western Front - Sven Budelmann

The Banshees Of Inisherin - Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

Elvis - Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

Everything Everywhere All At Once - Paul Rogers

Top Gun: Maverick - Eddie Hamilton

Best Production Design

All Quiet On The Western Front - Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper

Babylon - Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

The Batman - James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

Elvis - Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio - Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Best Costume Design

All Quiet On The Western Front - Lisy Christl

Amsterdam -J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

Babylon - Mary Zophres

Elvis - Catherine Martin

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris - Jenny Beavan

Make Up And Hair

All Quiet On The Western Front - Heike Merker

The Batman - Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

Elvis - Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical - Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

The Whale - Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

Best Sound

All Quiet On The Western Front - Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prasil, Markus Stemler

Avatar: The Way Of Water - Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

Elvis - Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tar - Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick - Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

Special Visual Effects

All Quiet On The Western Front - Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Muller, Frank Petzoid

Avatar: The Way Of Water - Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

The Batman - Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All At Once - Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick - Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

EE Rising Star Award (Voting to be done by the Public)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl Mccormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim