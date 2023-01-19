BAFTA 2023: All Quiet On The Western Front Leads Nominations - Full List Here

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) announced the nominations list for this year's awards on Thursday evening. Actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh revealed the nominations list. The Netflix war drama All Quiet on the Western Front leads the pack with a total of 14 nominations. The Banshees Of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once received 10 nominations each. The 76th British Academy Film Awards will take place on 19 February. The BAFTAs will be hosted by Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond.
Here's the list of nominees:
Best Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tar
Outstanding British Film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Best Director
Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook - Decision to Leave
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field - Tar
Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King
Leading Actress
Cate Blanchett - Tar
Viola Davis - The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler - Till
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Leading Actor
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Daryl Mccormack - Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees Of Inisherin
Dolly De Leon - Triangle Of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Carey Mulligan - She Said
Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees Of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees Of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch - All Quiet On The Western Front
Micheal Ward - Empire Of Light
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Aftersun - Charlotte Wells (Writer/director)
Blue Jean - Georgia Oakley (Writer/director), Helen Sifre (Producer)
Electric Malady - Marie Lidn (Director)
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande - Katy Brand (Writer)
Rebellion - Maia Kenworthy (Director)
Best Film Not In The English Language
All Quiet On The Western Front - Edward Berger, Malte Grunert
Argentina, 1985 - Santiago Mitre, Producer(S) Tbc
Corsage - Marie Kreutzer
Decision To Leave - Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok
The Quiet Girl - Colm Bairead, Cleona Ni Chrualaoi
Best Documentary
All That Breathes - Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed- Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons
Fire Of Love - Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman
Moonage Daydream - Brett Morgan
Navalny - Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae
Best Animated Film
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On - Dean Fleisher Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish - Joel Crawford, Mark Swift
Turning Red - Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees Of Inisherin - Martin Mcdonagh
Everything Everywhere All At Once - Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans - Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
Tar - Todd Field
Triangle Of Sadness - Ruben Ostlund
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet On The Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
Living - Kazuo Ishiguro
The Quiet Girl - Colm Bairead
She Said - Rebecca Lenkiewicz
The Whale - Samuel D. Hunter
Original Score
All Quiet On The Western Front - Volker Bertelmann
Babylon - Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees Of Inisherin - Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All At Once - Son Lux
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio - Alexandre Desplat
Best Cinematography
All Quiet On The Western Front - James Friend
The Batman - Greig Fraser
Elvis - Mandy Walker
Empire Of Light - Roger Deakins
Top Gun: Maverick - Claudio Miranda
Best Editing
All Quiet On The Western Front - Sven Budelmann
The Banshees Of Inisherin - Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
Elvis - Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
Everything Everywhere All At Once - Paul Rogers
Top Gun: Maverick - Eddie Hamilton
Best Production Design
All Quiet On The Western Front - Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper
Babylon - Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
The Batman - James Chinlund, Lee Sandales
Elvis - Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio - Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
Best Costume Design
All Quiet On The Western Front - Lisy Christl
Amsterdam -J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
Babylon - Mary Zophres
Elvis - Catherine Martin
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris - Jenny Beavan
Make Up And Hair
All Quiet On The Western Front - Heike Merker
The Batman - Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir
Elvis - Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical - Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
The Whale - Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot
Best Sound
All Quiet On The Western Front - Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prasil, Markus Stemler
Avatar: The Way Of Water - Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
Elvis - Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley
Tar - Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke
Top Gun: Maverick - Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten
Special Visual Effects
All Quiet On The Western Front - Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Muller, Frank Petzoid
Avatar: The Way Of Water - Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon
The Batman - Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy
Everything Everywhere All At Once - Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz
Top Gun: Maverick - Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope
EE Rising Star Award (Voting to be done by the Public)
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl Mccormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim