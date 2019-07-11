Badshah's New Song Paagal Becomes The Most Viewed YouTube Video In 24 Hours

Badshah in a still from Paagal. (Image courtesy: badboyshah)

Highlights Badshah created a new world record The video garnered over 75 million-plus views in 24 hours BTS' Boy With Luv was the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours

Indian rap star Badshah has broken a world record with with his new song, Paagal, dethroning the popular South Korean band BTS, by crossing 75 million-plus views in 24 hours. Within minutes of its release, the song - an all-out rhythmic pop banger - became a viral sensation.

"I am ecstatic and I am overwhelmed with the amount of love we have received in the last 24 hours," Badshah said.

"Paagal was made with the focused intent of taking music from India across borders and making our presence felt. My fans just went all out to help me achieve my dream. We're going big with this one," he added about the song, which released on Sony Music India's YouTube channel.

Check out the video here:

BTS' Boy With Luv featuring Halsey was the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours before this. It had achieved 74,600,000 views from April 12 to 13 this year.

Shridhar Subramaniam, President India and Middle East, Sony Music, added: "This is an unprecedented feat and we are very proud. This will go down history because Badshah has become the first Indian artiste to reach 75 million views in 24 hours."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.