Badshah Reveals He Bought Rs 12 Crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan 'Impulsively': "High Lasted For 10 Minutes"

Rapper-singer Badshah, who has joined the elite club of Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II owners, revealed in a recent interview that he bought it on an impulse. The singer unapologetically mentioned that the high "lasted for 15 minutes."

What Badshah Said in the Interview

Asked about his latest luxury buy—the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, which costs over Rs 12 crore in India—Badshah told Curly Tales, "I think buying the car was very impulsive. Jaldi se decide kar liya ki aaj lena hai (I decided quickly that I have to buy it today). Badshah wali feeling hai. It's a good car. 10-15 minute raha tha uska high (The high of buying the car lasted 10-15 minutes), and then you are like, 'What next?'"

"Mera mann karta hai ki jo bhi best hai technologically wo mere paas ho (I wish to have the best things technologically). Log kehte hai naa ki best gadi hai (When people say it is the best car). So I want to have all those things," the rapper added.

FYI: Badshah made headlines last year when he bought a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, one of the world's most high-end and expensive cars. Among other Indians who own this elite vehicle are reputed industrialist Mukesh Ambani and superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, and Ajay Devgn.

When Badshah Bought His Rolls-Royce

Last September, Badshah shared a video of his new purchase on Instagram. In the clip, the rapper was seen revealing the custom name tag on his newly acquired vehicle. In the caption, he wrote, "Zen wale ladke," referring to his very first automobile purchase when he entered the music industry.

According to a press release, the on-road price of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge starts at approximately Rs 12.45 crore in Mumbai. Apart from this car, Badshah also owns a Rolls-Royce Wraith, Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayman, Audi Q8, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, BMW 640d, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and GLS 350d.

Badshah is known for songs like Let's Nacho, Kar Gayi Chull, Garmi, and Soulmate, to name a few.