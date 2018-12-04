Badhaai Ho If You Can Guess Who This Actor Is

Blast from the past! (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Shayad college ka aakhri din tha," wrote the actor He revealed that the picture was clicked in 2004 The actor can be seen wearing spectacles in the photo

Can you guess who the actor in this throwback picture is? In case the name Ayushmann Khurrana pops up in your mind, we must tell you that your guess is absolutely right. On Tuesday afternoon, Ayushmann treated his fans to an epic throwback picture, which happens to be from his last day at college. In the photograph, the 34-year-old actor can be seen wearing rimless spectacles. In his caption, the Badhaai Ho actor referred to himself as "Geek God" and revealed that the picture was taken in the year 2004. The actor also explained the story behind his "pareshan" expression in the photograph and revealed that it could be attributed to the fact that the picture was clicked on his last day of college and that he had no plans for the future.

Ayushmann captioned the post: "Shayad college ka aakhri din tha. Aur aaney wali zindagi ke liye sabhi ne kuchch na khuch soch rakha tha. Par maine apne liye kuch nahi socha tha. No, really! I mean it. Shayad isliye chehra thoda zyada pareshan tha. Yours truly- Geek God."

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's post here:

Ayushmann frequently delights his fans by sharing throwback pictures on social media. Last month, he posted an old picture of himself along with his wife Tahira Kashyap and wrote: "Mere bachpan ka pyaar. Ek dashak banaya hai, lagta hai ek shatak banaya hai."

This is the post we are talking about:

Here's another picture from Ayushmann Khurrana's college days:

Here's another blast from the past that we absolutely loved. The picture features Ayushmann along with his parents and his brother Aparshakti.

On the work front, Ayushmann Kurrana was last seen in Badhaai Ho, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Neena Gupta. Ayushmann's next film is Dream Girl, co-starring Nushrat Bharucha.

Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Vicky Donor. He is best known for his performances in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Savdhan and AndhaDhun among others.