Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 8: Progress Report On Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film

Tiger and Akshay in the film's poster. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has entered the ₹50-crore club. On day 8, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial minted ₹1.60 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. After this, the film's total collection (all languages) stands at ₹50.15 crore, the report added. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays Captain Firoz aka Freddy, and Tiger Shroff portrays the role of Captain Rakesh (Rocky). Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which hit the theatres on Eid (April 11), is a reboot version of the 1998 blockbuster film of the same name. The David Dhawan directorial featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producer Jackky Bhagnani revealed that Govinda gave his stamp of approval to the film after watching its trailer. In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Jackky Bhagnani said, “Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) uncle was busy but I got an opportunity to meet Chichi bhaiya (Govinda) at his house a day before the trailer launch of the film and showed him the trailer. He saw it and said to me, ‘Your director is a very good man.'”

Jackky Bhagnani added, “When I asked him how he could predict the same, he told me that Ali hasn't made a film but cinema with Bade Miya Chote Miyan. We all know that Chichi bhaiya is a veteran and legend. I grew up in front of him. And his words gave me so much confidence. It was just amazing. I'm a creative person who's now producing. It made me so happy. All of us are working day and night so that people like what we made and praise us.”

In his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 1 star out of 5. He wrote, “The story is astonishingly hollow. Freddy and Rocky, two crack soldiers, are court-martialled and dismissed from the Army for insubordination. It is not until much later in the film that the audience is able to figure out why.”

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Prithviraj Sukumaran as villain Kabir. Manushi Chillar and Alaya F are also part of the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.