Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film Is A Few Crores From 60

The box office numbers for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have shown growth on its second Sunday. On Day 11, the action-packed film earned ₹ 2.50 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. Since its release on April 11, the movie has amassed a total of ₹ 55.55 crore. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The storyline revolves around the duo portraying Army officers and fighting against the mysterious villain Kabir (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran). Manushi Chhillar and Alaya Furniturewalla are also part of the film.

Manushi Chhillar, who plays the role of Captain Misha in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, recently spoke about the 30-year age gap between her and Akshay Kumar. In an interview with Zoom, the actress stated, “Working with a superstar is good. You get a certain amount of visibility. If I talk about my first film, there was an age gap. They wanted to play the whole thing. In this film, there was no pairing. We did songs for marketing. There had to be a way to put two people together for the songs, but that's pretty much it, which is fine. I don't see it as something that was atrocious or something that shouldn't have been there. It wasn't like a love story anyway.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 1 out of 5 stars and said, “The story is astonishingly hollow. Freddy and Rocky, two crack soldiers, are court-martialled and dismissed from the Army for insubordination. It is not until much later in the film that the audience is able to figure out why. But before we get to that point, we find Freddy working in an oil mine in a desert and Rocky fighting a fire and rescuing a trapped cat in Delhi.”

“Even before that, a protracted action sequence is mounted to let the world know why the two men are regarded as such a dreaded pair of extraction specialists. India's ambassador to Kabul and his family are taken captive by terrorists. Freddy and Rocky ride on their steeds and barge into the camp,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a reboot version of the 1998 film of the same name. The blockbuster film featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in lead roles.