Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 2: Progress Report On Vicky Kaushal And Triptii Dimri's Film

Vicky Kaushal shared this image. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, released in theatres on Friday. The film, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia, continued its good run at the box office after its opening. Bad Newz earned around 10 crore India net on its second day, reported Sacnilk. The report added that Bad Newz had an overall collection of Rs 18.3 crores. In addition to the film's impressive cast, there are also cameos by actors Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma.

After the film's release, Katrina Kaif shared her review of the film and she wrote in an Instagram story, "And it's hereeee... just too much fun this was, Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing and chemistry..... Vicky Kaushal you always amaze me with your ease and the joy you bring on screen. Ammy Virk, just loved you in every scene. Triptii Dimri you are just (star eyed emoji) Congratulations to Amritpal Singh Bindra, Anandn Tiwari, Karan Johar."

This is what Katrina Kaif wrote for the film:

Bad Newz opened to largely mixed reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Bad Newz, Dharma Productions' follow-up to the far more perky (if not more quirky) Good Newwz(2019), which hinged on a couple of in-vitro fertilizations gone wrong, relies on Vicky Kaushal to pull it out of the fire. The lead actor gives the role of a brash and rash West Delhi momma's boy his all when a bit of temperance would have stood him in better stead."

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the project has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari. The film released in theatres on July 19.