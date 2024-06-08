Bad Cop Trailer: Get Ready For A Double Dose Of Gulshan Devaiah

A still from Bad Cop. (courtesy: gulshandevaiah)

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of action, drama, and unexpected twists as the makers of Bad Cop dropped its trailer. But hold your horses because this time, it's not Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan who are returning as Karan and Arjun, it's Gulshan Devaiah taking on a double role as the titular characters, Karan and Arjun. In this adrenaline-fueled saga, Gulshan Devaiah portrays two polar opposite brothers caught up in a gripping cat-and-mouse game. While Karan dons the badge of a power-packed cop, Arjun treads the shadowy path of a skilled thief. But when fate throws them into the same arena, expect fireworks like never before.

Adding fuel to the fire is none other than filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who slips into the shoes of Kazbe Mama, a manipulative and lethal gangster. And let's not forget Harleen Sethi, embodying the role of Devika, a righteous police officer, adding her own brand of intensity to the mix.

As the trailer unfolds, buckle up for a wild ride filled with bikes crashing, bullets flying, and actors delivering punchy one-liners.

Directed by Aditya Datt and written by Rensil D'Silva, this series promises to be a gripping reimagination of the original German drama of the same name, packed with twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Bad Cop will premiere on June 21 on Disney +Hotstar.