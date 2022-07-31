Karisma Kapoor Is 'Back To Basics' After Enjoying Her Time In London And New York

Karisma Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor has been on a long trip for the past many weeks, spreading her inimitable charm and cheer in London and New York. Now, the actress is back home and ready to relax after her action-packed trip. Settling into “the home life,” Karisma Kapoor has shared a bunch of images of herself in her pyjamas. In the images, she is seen cuddling with her dog and lounging in her living room. The star also gave us a glimpse of her plate of food, which might we add, is as relatable as it gets. Her plate included lentils (dal), rice, lady finger (bhindi) and roasted chillies with a side of pickle. Karisma also gave us a glimpse of what she is reading – Satyajit Ray - The Man Who Knew Too Much by Barun Chanda. In the caption, she said, “Back to basics. #thehomelife.”

Two days ago, Karisma Kapoor shared a black and white image of her stunning face with a cap covering her head. In the caption, the star just said, “Mood,” with an owl emoji.

A few days ago, Karisma Kapoor shared a video of her dancing on the streets of New York. Dressed in a black shirt and pants, Karisma added the song Empire State Of Mind by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys in the background. In the caption, Karisma said: “These lights will inspire you,” with sparkle emojis.

Replying to the post, Shibani Dandekar said, “Stunner,” and added a heart emoji.

Before that in New York, Karisma Kapoor posed next to a classic yellow taxi, with a wide smile. She wrote, “New York #summertime” and added a Statue Of Liberty emoticon.

While in London, Karisma Kapoor shared a selfie video and added in the caption, “Sending (love emoji).”

Karisma Kapoor will be seen in Brown, a project based on the book City of Death by Abheek Barua.