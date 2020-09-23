Back In 2018, Amol Parashar Was Chitvan At Day And Osman By Night. Read His Post

Amol Parashar shared this image. (courtesy: amolparashar)

Highlights Amol Parashar was shooting for two projects simultaneously

"What a crazy but satisfying process," he wrote

"It gives me strength and confidence, hunger to do more," he added

It is really difficult to believe that Amol Parashar shot Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Tripling 2 at the same time, given the contrast in both the characters that he portrayed. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Amol shared his 2018 work cycle. In simple terms, during the day, he was Chitvan (Tripling 2 ) and at night, he switched to Osman (Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare). The actor used to board a flight every night and he used to travel to Noida and he kept "repeating this cycle back and forth." Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare recently released on Netflix, while Tripling 2 streamed on TVF last year.

Amol Parashar began the post by writing, "Trivia time! I am thrilled that many people pointed out how polarisingly different Osman was from Chitvan. Here's a fun fact: I shot Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Tripling 2 at the same time. There was quite a bit of overlap in the shoot schedules, especially in the first 8-10 days when I was shooting for either on almost alternate days. In different cities. What does that mean? Shooting for Chitvan through the day, taking a late night flight into Delhi, driving to Noida, catching a couple of hours of sleep before turning up as Osman on the set. And repeating this cycle back and forth."

Elaborating on the character sketches and the drastically "different universes" of both the projects, Amol wrote: "The two of them inhabit different universes, worldviews, to the point where they walk and talk differently. I was worried about the characters spilling into each other, and that meant more focus and emotional work. When you have solid directors and co-actors, it helps to feed off their energies."

In his post, the actor described it as a "crazy but satisfying" experience and added, "What a crazy but satisfying process. And going by the reactions of people to Osman, I can confidently say we succeeded in being true to these very disparate characters. It gives me strength and confidence, and hunger to do more."

See his post here:

Amol Parashar is best known for playing Chitvan Sharma in the super hit web series TVF's Tripling, co-starring Sumeet Vyas and Maanvi Gagroo. He has also featured in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Babloo Happy Hai and Traffic among others.