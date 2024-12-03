<i>Aspirants</i> Actor Naveen Kasturia Gets Married. Amol Parashar Had This Much Fun

Congratulations, Naveen Kasturia. The actor, best known for TVF's Pitchers, has married the love of his life, Shubhanjali Sharma, in a dreamy ceremony. But Naveen was not the one who announced the great news. It was his good friend and TVF Tripling fame Amol Parashar. On Tuesday, Amol dropped a slew of pictures and videos on Instagram from the wedding. The first snap shows the bride looking gorgeous in a red embroidered lehenga. For the day, Naveen picked a white sherwani. Amol, wearing a black and white kurta, also clicked a group selfie with Naveen and the guests. Do not miss the video featuring Naveen being oh-so-goofy. Another clip offers a peek into the fun reception ceremony. Naveen grooves to the beats of the 1990 hit track Jooma Chumma De De. Along with the post Amol wrote, “Congratulations Naveen Kasturia and Shubhanjali Sharma. What a warm and fun beginning to a beautiful journey! Love and hugs.”

Oh, Amol Parashar also re-shared a video from Naveen Kasturia and Shubhanjali Sharma's haldi ceremony. Dressed in a yellow kurta with white pajamas, he flashed a beaming smile posing with the guests. Take a look: Naveen Kasturia shot to fame with the 2015 drama Pitchers. Directed by Amit Golani, the series centres around the challenges of four young entrepreneurs who launch their start-up venture by quitting their day jobs. Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Gopal Datt and Jitendra Kumar were part of the web show as well. Later, Naveen also won hearts with his performances in Bose: Dead/Alive, The Good Vibes, Thinkistan, Happily Ever After, Parchhayee and Aspirants.

Coming to Amol Parashar, the actor made us go ROFL as the funky DJ Chitwan in Tripling. The 2016 sibling drama also features Sumeet Vyas and Maanvi Gagroo in key roles. Amol even impressed viewers with movies and TV shows such as Cash, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Feels Like Ishq and Sardhar Udham.

Once again, a very happy married life to Naveen Kasturia and Shubhanjali.