Aspirants Actor Naveen Kasturia Is Not Your Usual 'Catman' In This Pic

If you are having a dull day, actor Naveen Kasturia's latest Instagram post will bring a smile on your face, or maybe, even leave you in splits. The Aspirants actor, on Thursday, posted an unusual selfie and captioned his quirky look as "catman." Naveen Kasturia can be seen sporting kajal and clicking a selfie in a checkered shirt. His photo prompted ROFL reactions from his friends and co-stars such as Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Anindita Bose. "Asli ID se aao Naveena Tondon," commented Abhilash Thapliyal while Sunny Hinduja wrote: "Navnita kastu." Shreya commented: "Dayum son!" with fire icon and Anindita Bose wrote this in the comments section: "Itna sundar tu pehle kabhi nahi dikha." LOL.

See Naveen Kasturia's latest photo here:

Screenshot of comments on Naveen's post.

Naveen Kasturia, who has worked in many commercials and web-series, was last seen in MX Player's web-series Runaway Lugai. His garnered a whole lot of praise for his performance as Abhilash Sharma, who becomes an IAS officer after clearing UPSC, in Aspirants. In May and June, Naveen shared a couple of videos from the sets of Aspirants.

Naveen Kasturia is known for his performances in web-series like TVF Pitchers, Bose: Dead/Alive, The Good Vibes, Thinkistan, Happily Ever After and Parchhayee.

He has also worked in short films like Skin Deep, Stunt Boy, Chhoti Khushi, Pure-Veg, Maya and Malgook Bidro.

Naveen Kasturia has worked as assistant director on films like Jashnn, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Shanghai and Tigers. His last film was 2019's Waah Zindagi.