Back From Bali, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Spends Her Sunday Playing With Friend Chinmayi Sripada's Twins

Image was shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl )

Back from her vacation in Bali, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen spending her Sunday evening, playing with singer and friends Chinmayi Sripada and Rahul Ravindran's twins. The Kushi star, who is currently taking a break from work to focus on her health, shared two adorable videos on her Instagram feed, where she can be seen having a gala time with the twins. In the first video, she can be seen making Chinmayi's son Sharvas dance to the beats of Naatu Naatu from the film RRR. For the caption, she wrote, “My most handsomest Godson Sharvas.”

In the second video, she can be seen playing with the one-year-old twins, Sharvas and his sister Driptah. In it, the twins are seen pushing a chair towards her while she pretends to use force to push the chair towards them. She even asks them, “For me to sit down? I have become old?” Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Now how to put the plan to kidnap,” along with a three-heart smiley.

Take a look at the adorable videos here:

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dismissed rumours of her taking financial help of ₹ 25 crore for the treatment of her autoimmune condition Myositis. "25 crore to treat myositis? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that. And I don't think I was paid in marbles for all the work I've done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you. Myositis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let's please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment," she wrote.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's statement here:

Earlier this week, the actress shared picture-perfect moments from her Bali holiday with her friend and she captioned it, "Live a little they said."

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently starred in Shaakuntalam, which was released earlier this year. Before that, the actress was seen in the thriller Yashoda in 2022. Last year, she also starred in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.