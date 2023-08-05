Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Break From Work Looks Like This. See New Pics

Samantha shared these pictures. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has had a busy 2023, is currently on a break from work. Samantha has actively sharing pictures from her relaxing sessions with a healthy dose of meditation, travel, workouts, laughter and a lot more. On Saturday evening, she shared pictures of herself chilling by the pool. The actress didn't reveal if the pictures happen to be from her recent Bali vacation or another destination. She simply captioned the post, "Because maybe, the best of times were yet to come. You never knew." In the comments section, Shriya Saran wrote, "Gorgeous you."

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post here:

On Saturday morning, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dismissed rumours of her taking financial help of Rs 25 crore for the treatment of her autoimmune condition Myositis. "25 crore to treat myositis? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that. And I don't think I was paid in marbles for the all the work I've done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you. Myositis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let's please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment," she wrote.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's statement here:

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

Earlier this week, the actress shared picture-perfect moments from her Bali holiday with her friend and she captioned it, "Live a little they said."

"Girls trip 100/10," she captioned this super fun dance video.

ICYMI, this is what Samantha Ruth Prabhu's visit to the Monkey Forest in Ubud looked like.

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently starred in Shaakuntalam, which released earlier this year. Before that, the actress was seen in the thriller Yashoda in 2022. Last year, she also starred in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. The actress will also feature in the India chapter of Russo Brother's Citadel, which is being helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2.