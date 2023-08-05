Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dismisses Rumours Of Taking Financial Help: '25 Crore To Treat Myositis?'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year, often shares health updates and her journey since the diagnosis on social media. In her latest Instagram entry, the superstar dismissed rumours of taking financial help of Rs 25 crore for her Myositis treatment. Over the last few days, a few reports were doing the rounds that claimed that she has taken financial help for her myositis treatment. Samantha dismissed the rumours and she wrote, "25 crore to treat myositis? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that."

The actress added, "And I don't think I was paid in marbles for the all the work I've done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you." She also asked people and to be more careful, especially when it comes to spreading information about health issues and she wrote, "Myositis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let's please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment."

Read Samantha Ruth Prabhu's statement here:

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

Last year, Samantha, in an Instagram post revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Read her post here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who his currently on a break from work, recently starred in Shaakuntalam, which released earlier this year. Before that, the actress was seen in the thriller Yashoda in 2022. Last year, she also starred in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. The actress will also feature in the India chapter of Russo Brother's Citadel, which is being helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2.