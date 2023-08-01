DND Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Tracking Her Break From Work

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the most popular stars in the world of Indian cinema, is currently on a break to focus on her health. The actress was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called Myositis last year. Samantha shared the news with fans after the trailer release of her 2022 film Yashoda. Following the announcement, she not only promoted Yashoda and Shaakuntalam but also shot for her upcoming releases Kushi and Citadel [India]. After wrapping up her shoots, the actress is now on a break from work, focusing on herself and her health. Samantha has dropped a series of pictures and videos, keeping her loyal fans updated. If her pictures are anything to go, Samantha is on a relaxing vacation with a healthy dose of meditation, travel, workouts and laughter.

Let us take a look at Samantha's off-duty posts:

But first, meditation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu began her break from hectic schedules and shoots by spending a few days at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. In the images shared by Samantha, she is seen meditating with other members at the centre. Along with the post, Samantha shared a health update of sorts and how meditation had changed her life for the better, especially in light of her health condition. "A while ago, sitting still—without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning—seemed almost impossible. But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity. Who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful,” she wrote, sharing the images.

New haircut, same gorgeous Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also embraced a new hairstyle. The actress opted for a shorter haircut and she shared the new look with fans by dropping a lovely video of herself at the beach. While she kept it short with just a heart emoji in the caption, her fans and colleagues minced no words to tell her just how gorgeous she looks.

Next stop: Bali

Samantha Ruth Prabhu chose Bali as her place to unwind. The actress posted a series of images to show how she was choosing to spend time. Accompanied by friend Anusha Swamy, the actress was seen exploring the beautiful location. Fans were blessed with images of the mountains and the beach, with glimpses of Samantha looking her gorgeous self.

Samantha was also seen interacting with monkeys at Ubud Monkey Forest in Bali, posing and playing with them.

Some dancing, some sunrise gazing

While Samantha's break is all about unwinding, it does not mean that she is not having her fair share of fun. In a set of back-to-back posts, Samantha is seen watching the sunrise and doing a happy dance [ in separate videos] with partner-in-crime Anusha Swamy.

Eat, Pray, and Love in Bali

At the end of her vacation in Bali, Samantha shared a carousel of images and videos, summing up how she is spending her holidays. Glimpses of her laughing, strolling on the beach, revelling in some live music, and indulging in yummy food and desserts have left fans thrilled. A second post by Samantha was dedicated to the picturesque visuals of Bali as well as glimpses of her learning pottery. Summing up both the posts with the same caption, Samantha wrote, “Live a little they said [smile emoticon].”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's break is only going to allow her to bounce back stronger, a source close to the star was quoted as saying. "Sam is going on a break, but only for a few months to focus on her health as she had one crazy year with back-to-back shoots. She will kickstart prepping for her new projects soon after the short break," the source said, adding, “Moreover, starting with the Shaakuntalam release and promotions to shooting back-to-back for Kushi and Citadel, Samantha had a busy year. She wants to now focus on her health before she jumps on to new projects. 2024 is going to be a big year for her with Citadel release followed by some big announcements.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's next film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda is scheduled to release in theatres on September 1, 2023.