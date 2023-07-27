So Monkey Business Happened During Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bali Holiday

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

It's Samantha Ruth Prabhu's world and we are just living in it. The actress, currently on a break, is making the most of her me time in Bali. Earlier, Samantha posted a few pictures from her Uluwatu Temple visit where her sunglasses were stolen by a monkey. Posting a picture on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "The last time I saw my shades." She later posted a picture of the monkey who stole her glasses and added, "Well, he does have really good taste." Speaking of the actress' latest Instagram entry, it is somewhat related to her previous stories. During her Bali trip, Samantha also visited the Monkey Forest in Ubud, Bali. She posted a couple of pictures with her friend and a monkey and she wrote in the caption. "Spot the monkey."

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post here:

Some more pictures from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bali diaries.

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram entries from Bali are straight out of a travel postcard. How stunning is this view?

We too would love to wake up to "Mornings like these."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently on a break from work, recently starred in Shaakuntalam, which released earlier this year. Before that, the actress was seen in the thriller Yashoda in 2022. Last year, she also starred in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. The actress will also feature in the India chapter of Russo Brother's Citadel, which is being helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2.