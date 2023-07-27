Samantha Ruth Prabhu In A Pic Just Before Her Sunglasses Were Stolen By A Monkey In Bali

Samantha shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, currently holidaying in Bali, has actively been sharing pictures from her time there. During her trip to Bali, Samantha obviously visited the Uluwatu Temple, one of Bali's top tourist spots. Samnatha, on her Instagram stories, posted a picture of herself wearing sunglasses, which she revealed were stolen by a monkey soon after. We can also spot the monkey in the picture that the superstar posted. "The last time I saw my shades," Samantha wrote. She later posted a picture of the monkey who stole her glasses and added, "Well, he does have really good taste."

See the photos shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu here:

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

Holiday or no holiday, nothing can stop Samantha from her workout sessions. Here's proof.

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

The workout session was followed by ice bath and healthy snacks.

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

The actress has been sharing lovely pictures from her time in Bali. Samantha posted this picture from Uluwatu. No caption needed.

"Mornings like these," Samantha captioned this post.

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently starred in Shaakuntalam, which released earlier this year. Before that, the actress was seen in the thriller Yashoda in 2022. Last year, she also starred in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. The actress will also feature in the India chapter of Russo Brother's Citadel, which is being helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2.