Postcards From Bali, Straight Out Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared these images. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Just when we thought pictures from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's holiday couldn't get any better, the actress surprised us with more stunning entries on Instagram. Samantha, who is currently in Bali, shared glimpses from her day out with her friend Anusha Swamy by her side. The actress can be seen chilling in the pictures. She also shared glimpses of the stunning landscapes - ponds, greenery, sunset and a lot more. They also tried clay modeling during their vacation. "Live a little they said," she captioned the post.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post here:

On Monday, the actress shared this carousel post and she captioned it, "Live a little they said." The pictures are all things pretty.

A scene from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's "Girls trip." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who his currently on a break from work, recently starred in Shaakuntalam, which released earlier this year. Before that, the actress was seen in the thriller Yashoda in 2022. Last year, she also starred in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. The actress will also feature in the India chapter of Russo Brother's Citadel, which is being helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2.