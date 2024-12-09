<i>Baby John Trailer</i>: How Far Varun Dhawan Will Go To Protect His Daughter From The Clutches Of Jackie Shroff?

The trailer of Varun Dhawan's Baby John is unveiled today. Spanning three-minute, the trailer amalgamates emotions and action in equal measures. Based on Vijay's blockbuster Theri, Baby John portrays a father's unflinching commitment to his daughter. The film also makes a strong statement against rape culture. The trailer weaves snippets of Varun and his daughter's beautiful bond. Varun's daughter can be seen saying, "I call you baby that doesn't mean you are a baby," tickling smiles on our faces. Varun Dhawan's dual characters as a police officer and a ruthless man will surely intrigue fans' interests. Things turn ugly and horrific when Jackie Shroff enters the scene. Varun Dhawan will go all the way to protect his daughter from the oddities. Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi also play pivotal roles in the film. Take a look:

The Baby John Taster Cut was released with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, in theatres on November 1. The makers shared an elaborate note, requesting fans not to indulge in piracy. The long note read, "As we prepare to unveil Baby John, we want to take a moment to express how much this project means to us. It's more than just a film; it's the culmination of our hard work, dedication, and passion. We've poured our hearts into creating a cinematic experience that we believe will resonate with audiences in both single screens and multiplexes alike. We're excited to announce that we will be releasing an exclusive Taster Cut of Baby John for the very first time which will be exclusively running in cinemas from 1st November and digitally worldwide from 4th November."

Slated for a Christmas release on December 25, Baby John features Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Jawan director Atlee helmed the film. The film is a remake of Vijay's blockbuster Theri. That film was also directed by Atlee. Baby John is produced by Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande.