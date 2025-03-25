Keerthy Suresh And Ranbir Kapoor To Collaborate Soon For A Project? Details Inside

Keerthy Suresh made her Bollywood debut, last year, with Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi in Baby John. The film did not perform as expected at the box office, however, Keerthy garnered a lot of attention with her screen presence.

As per Filmfare, Keerthy Suresh has been in talks for a Bollywood rom-com. They have now reported that Keerthy and Ranbir might be sharing screen space soon. The fresh onscreen pairing is enough to get the audience and fans of the actors, excited for more details.

Neither have more details been revealed nor is it confirmed for sure that it is the same rom-com that the actress has been in talks for. However, Keerthy and Ranbir's combined talent would be refreshing to watch on screen as it will be the first time the two will collaborate.

On the work front, Keerthy also has Akka, the revenge thriller has Radhika Apte, Tanvi Azmi, and Diptii Salvi in key roles. The plot is set in the fictional city of Pernuru in South India. It is slated to drop on Netflix, date has not been announced yet.

Akka will be another women-led project after Dabba Cartel, which has also gained a considerable fan following with its strong storyline. Keerthy will essay the character of the leader of her all-girl gang, while Radhika's character advances towards destroying her operations.

As for Ranbir, his last blockbuster was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is now busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, where he will be seen with Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.