Baby John New Poster: One Man Army Varun Dhawan vs The World

Varun Dhawan in Baby John. (courtesy: varundvn)

The posters of Baby John keep getting better and better. The brand new poster features Varun Dhawan fighting against a group of people with weapons in their hands. He also revealed in the caption that the film is slated to release on Christmas. The film was initially meant to release on May 31 this year. The release date has now been pushed to December 25. Varun Dhawan captioned the post, "Christmas this year just got merrier. Brace yourselves for Baby John releasing on December 25th." Saqib Saleem commented on the post, "Looking nice honey." Heeramandi actor Jason Shah dropped clap emojis.

Check out the brand new poster of Baby John here:

The film's director Atlee and lead actor Varun Dhawan teased their fans with the first glimpse from the film earlier this year.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Before that he featured in fantasy film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. His line-up of projects includes Citadel (the India chapter), co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. The India chapter of Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK.

Varun Dhawan is the star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Student Of The Year, Badlapurand Dilwale to name a few.

Meanwhile, Atlees's last project was the smash hit Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi.