'People Think I'm Weak, But I Can Endure': Babil Khan On Being Trolled For Being Emotional

Babil Khan, son of actor Irrfan Khan, is often trolled on social media for his emotional behaviour. During an interview with Rachit Singh, Babil addressed online trolls and revealed that he has learnt to detach himself from the negativity.

Babil revealed that over his six-year journey as an actor, he has learnt to be unapologetic about who he is. “I will be myself. I have faced a lot for being myself, but finally I don't care. It still hurts, but that power of hurt is very little. I still wear my heart on my sleeves. I can just understand my relationship with the hurt, have a detachment from the experience, and move forward,” the actor shared.

During the rapid-fire round of the interview, Babil addressed how people often mistake his emotional nature for weakness. “One thing people misunderstand about me is they think I'm weak and that I don't have the energy to endure,” he said.

In 2024, Babil faced criticism after a video of him repeatedly apologising to a woman for accidentally photobombing her at an event went viral. Some social media users called him “fake” and “pretentious”.

Talking about the trolling, the actor revealed that his reaction to “stealing” someone's moment on the red carpet was "natural". Babil admitted that, at the time, his instinct was mixed with self-doubt and that he was aware people might think he was overacting just by looking at him.

Babil Khan started his career as a camera assistant before making his acting debut in the 2022 film Qala alongside Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. He followed it up with the series The Railway Men, which earned him praise. In the same year, he was also featured in the coming-of-age comedy Friday Night Plan, alongside Juhi Chawla.

In 2025, Babil appeared in the film Logout, after which he took a break and stepped away from the spotlight and social media. In October 2025, he returned to social media, and earlier this year, Babil resumed work on an upcoming project. Details about the project still remain under wraps.

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