Baazaar Box Office Collection Day 3: Saif Ali Khan's Film Collects Rs 11 Crore, Upcoming Week Is 'Extremely Crucial'

Saif Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh in Baazaar. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Baazaar, starring Saif Ali Khan and Rohan Mehra, collected Rs 11.93 crore in three days, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film showed "a positive upturn" over the weekend and consistently collected over Rs 4 crore on Saturday and Sunday. "Baazaar witnessed a positive upturn on Day 2 and Day 3. Mumbai circuit is dominating its business. Weekdays are extremely crucial. Has to maintain the pace for a respectable Week 1 total," tweeted Taran Adarsh. Baazaar, directed by Gauravv K Chawla, also features Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte, and it opened to lukewarm reviews on Friday.

Take a look at Baazaar's three-day box office report:

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said that Baazaar suffers because of its "predictable storyline," however, he said that main man Saif Ali Khan's performance was "rock solid." He gave the film a 2.5-Star rating and said: "Baazaar is at best passable. It could have yielded higher dividends had it been less slavishly derivative."

Baazaar is the story of a shrewd businessman Shakun Kothari (Saif Ali Khan), who is exceptionally good at making money. He takes newcomer Rizwan Ahmed (Rohan Mehra) under his wing because of his sharp acumen. Rizwan has idol-worshipped Shakun Kothari all his life but after working with him for some time, Rizwan realises that his God is not without flaws.

Baazaar is the Bollywood debut film of Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra. On Instagram, Rohan Mehra said that his father would have had the 'biggest smile' for the success of Baazaar.