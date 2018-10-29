Rohan Mehra On Success Of Baazaar: Vinod Mehra Would've Had The 'Biggest Smile' If He Were Alive

Rohan, son of Vinod Mehra, debuted in Baazaar. (Images courtesy: Instagram)

Bollywood new entrant Rohan Mehra is receiving plenty compliments for his role in recently released Baazaar. While basking in the success of his debut film, Rohan remembered his late father actor Vinod Mehra. In an emotional post (shared a day before Vinod Mehra's 28th death anniversary) Rohan said that if his father were alive then "he would be wearing the biggest smile one could imagine." On Instagram, Rohan juxtaposed his picture with a photo of Vinod Mehra and wrote: "The truth is that we never had the chance to be in the same photo. I do know however, that were here today, he would be wearing the biggest smile one could imagine. I am because you were. Sorry, I am because you ARE. Your legacy is carried forward not only by me, but by the thousands you have touched."

Rohan added: "Hearing stories from people about how you lived your life, has taught me how to live my own. Trust me I strive to be more like you in every way, every single day. Thank you."

Rohan Mehra and his sister Soniya were toddlers when Vinod Mehra died in 1990 at 45. Rohan and his elder sister were raised in Kenya by their mother, however, Soniya later moved to London for higher education and Rohan followed suit. He studied econometrics and mathematics to become an investment banker. Soniya debuted in Bollywood in 2007 film Victoria No. 203 while Rohan's first film is Baazaar.

Speaking about being raised outside India, Rohan earlier told news agency IANS: "The place where I grew up, while people around me knew my father was an actor but no one really spoke about it. For them, I was just a normal guy." He also credited Baazaar (also starring Saif Ali Khan) for putting him on the map in the film circuits. "Till last year, if I had gone to a Bollywood party, I would've walked and no one would know who I am. No one even knew I existed. They came to know when the trailer (of Baazaar) came out," he told IANS.

Rohan and Soniya are Vinod Mehra's children with his third wife Kiran. Vinod Mehra was briefly married to actress Bindiya Goswami (now married to director JP Dutta) and before that to Meena Broca (a match arranged by his mother).

