Not #10YearChallenge, But We Like Rohan Mehra's Throwback Post Anyway

Baazaar actor Rohan Mehra, like other Bollywood stars didn't share a #10YearChallenge post, but rather treated his Instafam to almost a 10-year-old picture of himself from his graduation day. "Not exactly 10 years ago, but fresh out of the university oven nevertheless," Rohan captioned his post, also featuring his mother Kiran and a family member. '10 Year Challenge,' 'Graduation Day' and 'Why Do I Look Like Harry' (Harry Porter) are some of the hashtags he added to his post. Rohan's Instagram followers also agreed that he bore a striking resemblance to Harry Porter. "You really look like Harry Porter," read a comment.

As a part of #10YearChallenge post, celebrities are sharing throwback pictures of themselves from 10 years ago, along with a recent picture of themselves. The challenge is now viral and the Internet is bombarded with #10YearChallenge posts.

Meanwhile, Rohan, son of late veteran actor Vinod Mehra and Kiran Mehra, debuted in Bollywood with the aforementioned film Baazaar, co-starring Saif Ali Khan.

Rohan also has a sister named Soniya, who debuted in Bollywood with 2007 film Victoria No. 203. They have been raised in Kenya by Kiran Mehra.

Of making a name for himself in Bollywood with Baazaar, Rohan Mehra earlier told news agency PTI, "Till last year, if I had gone to a Bollywood party, I would've walked and no one would know who I am. No one even knew I existed. They came to know when the trailer came out."

Baazaar was directed by Gauravv K Chawla and also starred Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte.

